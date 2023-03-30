Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

