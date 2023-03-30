Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

