Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $290.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

