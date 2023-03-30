Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.19 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,215 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

