The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.91.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.