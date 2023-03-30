Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

