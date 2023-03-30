Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $10,965,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.