Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $485.75 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.88 and a 200-day moving average of $508.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

