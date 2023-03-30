Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

