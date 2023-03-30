Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

HUM opened at $485.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.