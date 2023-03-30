Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

