Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $625.50 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,915 shares of company stock worth $21,238,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

