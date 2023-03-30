Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $379.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.75 and its 200 day moving average is $333.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.