Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

