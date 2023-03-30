Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

