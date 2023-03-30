Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

