Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
