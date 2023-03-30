Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

COST stock opened at $490.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.12 and a 200-day moving average of $489.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.