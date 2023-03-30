Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

