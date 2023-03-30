Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.