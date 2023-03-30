Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $486,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45. The firm has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

