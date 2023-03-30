Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 146 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

