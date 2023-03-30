V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

