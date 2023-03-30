Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $101.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

