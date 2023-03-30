The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Home Depot worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

