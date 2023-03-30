First Command Bank Sells 240 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

