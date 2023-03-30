Peterson Wealth Services Has $261,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

