CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,569.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,822,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,041 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA increased its position in Alphabet by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 79,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

