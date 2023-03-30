Avestar Capital LLC Sells 95 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $526.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.