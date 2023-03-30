iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truadvice LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

