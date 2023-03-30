iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.9% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

