Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,343.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 955.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,166,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.