Avestar Capital LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

