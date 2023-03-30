Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

