Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 626 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

