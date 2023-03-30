iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

