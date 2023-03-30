Hixon Zuercher LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

