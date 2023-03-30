Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

