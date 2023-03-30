Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $314.24 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.