Arden Trust Co Sells 2,117 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.