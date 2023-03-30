Arden Trust Co Sells 576 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

