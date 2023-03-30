Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 380 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

