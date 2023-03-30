2,254 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

