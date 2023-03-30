Bray Capital Advisors Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.