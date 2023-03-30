Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.68 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

