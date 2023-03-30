Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

