Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.