Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.
NYSE:PG opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
