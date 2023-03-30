Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

