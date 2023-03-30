General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $85.03 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.