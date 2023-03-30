Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

